Emmanuel Iren Shares Uplifting Message in New Song “Agbara Olorun Po” feat. Yetunde Are

Emmanuel Iren, pastor of the Celebration Church International is spreading inspiration with the music video for his new single, “Agbara Olorun Po.” Featuring the vocals of gospel artist Yetunde Are, the song translates to “The power of God is mighty.”

“Agbara Olorun Po” is a song of boast in the Lord. It is an anthem of faith, that celebrates God’s past miracles and ignites confidence in his enduring power. The uplifting chorus details God’s mighty works from the Bible, reminding listeners that His power continues to transform lives today.

“Agbara Olorun Po” is a classic chorus, originally sung by veteran gospel singer and evangelist Bola Are. The featured vocalist, Yetunde Are, is her daughter.

The video is directed by Adeleye Adeniyi and produced by Daniel Bentley.

Watch here: