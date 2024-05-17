Connect with us

Music

Emmanuel Iren Shares Uplifting Message in New Song "Agbara Olorun Po" feat. Yetunde Are

Music

Minz Teams Up with Davido for a Love Song "WAP"

Music

Larry Gaaga Warns Against Deceit in "Devil Wears White" feat. Patoranking & Odumodublvck

Music

Fave's "Belong To You" Video is A Soulful Exploration of Love's Many Hues | Watch

Music

Ice Prince Zamani Drops His Fourth Studio Album "Fire and Ice"

Music

Mayorkun Makes His 2024 Debut with New Single "Under The Canopy"

Music

Yemi Alade Gears Up for New Album with Upbeat Single "Tomorrow"

Music

Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy, Asake and Tems Score Nominations at 2024 BET Awards

Music Sweet Spot

Celebrating 2 Decades of Greatness! Our Top 6 Picks from 2Baba's "Face 2 Face" Album

Music

Niniola Celebrates 10 Years of Music with Energetic "Level" Video | Watch

Music

Emmanuel Iren Shares Uplifting Message in New Song “Agbara Olorun Po” feat. Yetunde Are

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Emmanuel Iren, pastor of the Celebration Church International is spreading inspiration with the music video for his new single, “Agbara Olorun Po.” Featuring the vocals of gospel artist Yetunde Are, the song translates to “The power of God is mighty.”

“Agbara Olorun Po” is a song of boast in the Lord. It is an anthem of faith, that celebrates God’s past miracles and ignites confidence in his enduring power. The uplifting chorus details God’s mighty works from the Bible, reminding listeners that His power continues to transform lives today.

“Agbara Olorun Po” is a classic chorus, originally sung by veteran gospel singer and evangelist Bola Are. The featured vocalist, Yetunde Are, is her daughter.

The video is directed by Adeleye Adeniyi and produced by Daniel Bentley.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chioma Momah: Do You Love Multitasking? Here’s Why You Should Stop

African Innovators Shortlisted for the 10th Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Does The Concept of Afterlife Depend on Perspective?

Brazil’s Street Food “Acarajé” is A Recipe for Freedom Passed Down by Generations

The Other Side of Living Alone
css.php