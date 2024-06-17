Watch the Trailer of Emmanuel Iren’s “What About Us?” Starring Kunle Remi, Folu Storms & Uzor Arukwe

Emmanuel Iren, the pastor of Celebration Church International, makes his film debut with “What About Us?”. The suspense-filled drama, directed by Kayode Kassum, explores the complexities of marriage through the interwoven stories of two couples.

Set to hit the cinemas on July 12th, “What About Us?” features a stellar Nollywood cast, including Folu Storms, Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Teniola Aladese, Mary Collette, and Seyi Awolowo.

Watch the trailer below: