Watch the Trailer of Emmanuel Iren’s “What About Us?” Starring Kunle Remi, Folu Storms & Uzor Arukwe

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Emmanuel Iren, the pastor of Celebration Church International, makes his film debut with “What About Us?”. The suspense-filled drama, directed by Kayode Kassum, explores the complexities of marriage through the interwoven stories of two couples.

Set to hit the cinemas on July 12th, “What About Us?” features a stellar Nollywood cast, including Folu Storms, Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Teniola Aladese, Mary Collette, and Seyi Awolowo.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuel Iren (@pst_iren)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

