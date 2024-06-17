Adekunle Gold Talks About Sickle Cell Advocacy on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers

While Adekunle Gold is mostly known as an Afropop superstar who has released hits upon hits, behind the scenes, AG Baby, as his fans mostly call him, is a sickle cell advocate. While in Kigali, Rwanda, where he performed at the 2024 Basketball Africa League Final, Larry Madowo of CNN African Voices Changemakers caught up with the music superstar for an in-depth interview about living with sickle cell.

In the interview, Adekunle Gold explains how its impact has inspired his new life mission and why he believes the time is now to use his voice to make a difference for those battling the condition.

Adekunle Gold has worked with several diverse artists – at home in Nigeria and internationally. In the interview, he explains why Pharrell tops his list of favourite collaborators.

Watch the full interview here.