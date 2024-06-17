Connect with us

Ayra Starr's 22nd Birthday Celebration Was A Double Dose of Fun | Watch the Highlights

Who Should Say "I Love You" First? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Share Their Thoughts

Sola Fola-Alade Debuts Film "Stolen" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi & Demi Banwo

Chioma Okoye Opens Up on Motherhood & Support Systems on "Mums Next Door

Ayra Starr Shines Bright on Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour

Boj & Adekunle Gold Serve Beach Vibes in "Love Garden" Visualiser

Watch Fave in the Music Video for "Controllla"

Watch Ice Prince & Seyi Vibez in Music Video of "Accidentally"

BN Travel Style Diary: Let’s Go to Maldives with Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah

Ayo Edebiri Talks "The Bear" Season 3 & Voicing Envy in "Inside Out 2" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

2 hours ago

Superstar Ayra Starr just turned 22, and what a birthday it was! While touring with Chris Brown for his “11:11” shows, Ayra received an unforgettable surprise from the crowd at Belmont Park, New York. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, the entire audience erupted in a spontaneous rendition of “Happy Birthday” as Ayra performed her hit songs.

But the celebration didn’t stop there! After the show, Ayra’s close friends whisked her away for a surprise birthday bash filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

Watch Ayra Starr share the joy of her special day with her fans and the people closest to her.

Enjoy!

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

