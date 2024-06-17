Ayra Starr’s 22nd Birthday Celebration Was A Double Dose of Fun | Watch the Highlights

Superstar Ayra Starr just turned 22, and what a birthday it was! While touring with Chris Brown for his “11:11” shows, Ayra received an unforgettable surprise from the crowd at Belmont Park, New York. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, the entire audience erupted in a spontaneous rendition of “Happy Birthday” as Ayra performed her hit songs.

But the celebration didn’t stop there! After the show, Ayra’s close friends whisked her away for a surprise birthday bash filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

Watch Ayra Starr share the joy of her special day with her fans and the people closest to her.

Enjoy!