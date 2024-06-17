“Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Gets Fierce! See the Top 6 Contestants

Nigerian Idol season 9 heats up! The competition narrowed from seven talented singers to a fierce six this week. With David Garland and Gracia saying goodbye last week, Mira Clear, Maio, Chioma, Chima, Lammy, and Stevie remain in the running. Unfortunately Lady Ruth was voted off, leaving only six singers vying for the Nigerian Idol crown.

These top six conquered another challenging night, showcasing their vocal prowess. As the competition intensifies, they passionately appealed to viewers for their votes to stay in the race for the Nigerian Idol title.

Hear what the judges (Omawumi, 9ice, and Ric Hassani) had to say about Lady Ruth’s exit

Don’t forget to keep your favourite contestant in the competition by voting.