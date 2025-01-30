It’s a Girl! Frodd and Wife Chioma Welcome Their Second Child

Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, and his wife, Chioma, have welcomed their second child!

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Frodd wrote:

Double the love, double the joy—officially a Girl Dad times two! My heart is so full.

The couple, who tied the knot two years ago, first welcomed their daughter, Elena, in August 2023. Now, they are celebrating the arrival of their second baby girl.

Check out their baby announcement below.