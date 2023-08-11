Frodd & Chioma Welcome Baby Girl!



Pharmacist and beauty enthusiast Chioma and her husband, reality TV star Frodd, have welcomed a baby girl.

The exciting news was shared on their Instagram page. They wrote,

Dear Friends, Family, and Loved Ones, We are overjoyed to share the wonderful news with all of you: our family has been blessed with the arrival of a beautiful baby girl! As we bask in the happiness of this new chapter in our lives, we are reminded of the incredible power of a father’s instinct. Just today, Frodd spoke about his excitement and anticipation, and his words became reality as we welcomed our precious bundle of joy. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the support and love that you have showered upon us throughout this journey. Your well-wishes and blessings have meant the world to us, and we cannot wait for you to meet our little miracle.

Our bundle of joy has already brought so much light and joy into our lives, and we look forward to watching her grow, learn, and discover the world around her. We are excited to embark on this new adventure as a family, and we are grateful to have you all by our side.

Please join us in celebrating this special moment as we give thanks to the Almighty for making it easy.

With love and joy.