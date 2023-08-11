Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Frodd & Chioma Welcome Baby Girl!

Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba’s Baby Is Almost Here!

Sweet Spot

Ciara Is Pregnant!

Sweet Spot

Gifty Powers welcomes Baby No. 3 - A Boy!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Somto and David are College Buddies on a Forever Journey! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Have a Perfect Weekend with All The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Tessa & Tarhe’s Yoruba-Urhobo Trad Was a Burst of Love and Culture!

Sweet Spot

Serena Williams is Having A Baby Girl

Sweet Spot

Jada celebrates Son AJ's 1st Birthday with Cute Photos!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ibiye & Enobong Met on Instagram! Enjoy Their Colourful Kalabari-Ibibio Wedding

Sweet Spot

Frodd & Chioma Welcome Baby Girl!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Pharmacist and beauty enthusiast Chioma and her husband, reality TV star Frodd, have welcomed a baby girl.

The exciting news was shared on their Instagram page. They wrote,

Dear Friends, Family, and Loved Ones, We are overjoyed to share the wonderful news with all of you: our family has been blessed with the arrival of a beautiful baby girl! As we bask in the happiness of this new chapter in our lives, we are reminded of the incredible power of a father’s instinct. Just today, Frodd spoke about his excitement and anticipation, and his words became reality as we welcomed our precious bundle of joy. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the support and love that you have showered upon us throughout this journey. Your well-wishes and blessings have meant the world to us, and we cannot wait for you to meet our little miracle.

Our bundle of joy has already brought so much light and joy into our lives, and we look forward to watching her grow, learn, and discover the world around her. We are excited to embark on this new adventure as a family, and we are grateful to have you all by our side.
Please join us in celebrating this special moment as we give thanks to the Almighty for making it easy.

With love and joy.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fresh & Odd ( FRODD ) (@callme_frodd)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Help Health Emergency Initiative Raise Funds to Fight Malaria and Sepsis via Donate NG

#BNCampusSeries: Follow The Stories of Nigerian Students in BellaNaija’s New Series

Bumps, Babies & Motherhood: We’re Following the Journey of 3 Mothers in Their Twenties

BN Book Review: The One Called Chosen by Isio D. Wanogho | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php