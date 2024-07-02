Style
#CHIVIDO2024: Swoon-Worthy Couple Looks Guaranteed to Make You Go “Awwwwn”
Hey Bellastylistas!
Davido and Chioma Adeleke‘s long-awaited traditional wedding was a star-studded affair, and this event’s fashion was noteworthy! The celebration of love and happiness ever after was witnessed by beautiful couples who brought their fashion A-game.
Here’s a peek at five (5) couple looks that stole the show at #CHIVIDO2024 and made us go “Awwwwn“.
Adaeze Yobo and Joseph Yobo
Naeto C and Nicole Chikwe
Veekee James Atere and Femi Atere
The #JDot Couple
Adebola and Kehinde Williams
