#CHIVIDO2024: Swoon-Worthy Couple Looks Guaranteed to Make You Go "Awwwwn"

ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went

Check Out The African Stars Who Graced Naomi Campbell's "NAOMI:IN Fashion" in Style

Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney's "The Lion King" at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

Check Out This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 219

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

#CHIVIDO2024: Watch Chioma's Baddies Arrive in Style for Her Luxurious Pink Bridal Shower

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey Bellastylistas!

Davido and Chioma Adeleke‘s long-awaited traditional wedding was a star-studded affair, and this event’s fashion was noteworthy! The celebration of love and happiness ever after was witnessed by beautiful couples who brought their fashion A-game.

Here’s a peek at five (5) couple looks that stole the show at #CHIVIDO2024 and made us go “Awwwwn“.

Adaeze Yobo and Joseph Yobo

Naeto C and Nicole Chikwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe)

Veekee James Atere and Femi Atere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

The #JDot Couple

Adebola and Kehinde Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adebola Williams (@debolalagos)

