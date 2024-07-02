CHIVIDO2024: Swoon-Worthy Couple Looks Guaranteed to Make You Go “Awwwwn”

Hey Bellastylistas!

Davido and Chioma Adeleke‘s long-awaited traditional wedding was a star-studded affair, and this event’s fashion was noteworthy! The celebration of love and happiness ever after was witnessed by beautiful couples who brought their fashion A-game.

Here’s a peek at five (5) couple looks that stole the show at #CHIVIDO2024 and made us go “Awwwwn“.

Adaeze Yobo and Joseph Yobo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝑒𝒻 𝒜𝒹𝒶𝑒𝓏𝑒 𝒴𝑜𝒷𝑜 (@adaezeyobo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝑒𝒻 𝒜𝒹𝒶𝑒𝓏𝑒 𝒴𝑜𝒷𝑜 (@adaezeyobo)

Naeto C and Nicole Chikwe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe)

Veekee James Atere and Femi Atere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

The #JDot Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cRAEtor | MOBILE VIDEOGRAPHER📱| UGC | CONTENT CREATOR (@c.rae.tor)

Adebola and Kehinde Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adebola Williams (@debolalagos)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle