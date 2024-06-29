Connect with us

Style

Check Out The African Stars Who Graced Naomi Campbell's "NAOMI:IN Fashion" in Style

BN TV News Style

Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney's "The Lion King" at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

Beauty Style

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

Style

Check Out This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 219

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

Beauty BN TV Events News Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024: Watch Chioma's Baddies Arrive in Style for Her Luxurious Pink Bridal Shower

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Style

Check Out The African Stars Who Graced Naomi Campbell’s “NAOMI:IN Fashion” in Style

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Check Out The African Stars Who Graced Naomi Campbell’s “NAOMI:IN Fashion” in Style

Superstar model Naomi Campbell recently launched her NAOMI: In Fashion exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, spanning from June 22nd 2024 to April 6 2025, making her the first supermodel to get a solo exhibition.

It was a star-studded affair and the African-style stars did not disappoint in showing up in impeccable style. Gracing the event were style stars like Temi Otedola, Denola Grey, Eniafe Momodu, and professional boxer Anthony Joshua. Other African celebrities like Khabane Lame also showed up in style for the exhibition. See the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Swipe through the carousel for more of DJ Cuppy:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Swipe through the carousel for more of Temi Otedola:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Swipe through the carousel for more of Denola Grey:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Swipe through the carousel for more of Eniafe Momodu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu (@eniafemomodu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu (@eniafemomodu)

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the stars arrive:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?

The Changing Sounds of Eid

Mmesoma Victory Aguzue: Marriage Is Beyond Societal Expectations

Wunmi Adelusi: How Can Women Maintain Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Legacy
css.php