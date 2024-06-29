Check Out The African Stars Who Graced Naomi Campbell’s “NAOMI:IN Fashion” in Style

Superstar model Naomi Campbell recently launched her NAOMI: In Fashion exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, spanning from June 22nd 2024 to April 6 2025, making her the first supermodel to get a solo exhibition.

It was a star-studded affair and the African-style stars did not disappoint in showing up in impeccable style. Gracing the event were style stars like Temi Otedola, Denola Grey, Eniafe Momodu, and professional boxer Anthony Joshua. Other African celebrities like Khabane Lame also showed up in style for the exhibition. See the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

DJ Cuppy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Temi Otedola:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Denola Grey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Eniafe Momodu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu (@eniafemomodu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ẹniafẹ́ Momodu (@eniafemomodu)

Watch the stars arrive:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

