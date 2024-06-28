Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney’s “The Lion King” at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

Connect with us

Who is ready to Hakuna Matata in high fashion?

BellaNaijarians,

The iconic French house — Balmain has unveiled a limited edition collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disney‘s beloved classic, The Lion King. More than a capsule collection, Balmain and Disney present a full-blown fashion experience captured in a stunning film by Nigerian director, Femi Oladigbolu.

Imagine the majesty of the African savanna meeting the fierce energy of Balmain’s designs. This cinematic masterpiece promises a glimpse into the collection, showcasing how it blends the spirit of Africa with the power and timelessness of the “Lion King” story. Prepare to be wowed by the vibrant colours, bold silhouettes, and a celebration of impeccable African talents.

Under the creative direction of Oliver Rousteing, the ready-to-wear collection depicts scenes from the classic Disney original film with imagery by African artists — Nika Mtwana, Cassius Khumalo, and Enfant Précoce.

Shot in South Africa with a Rousteing-led Balmain Army of models from all across Africa, this impressive work is a great testament to African ingenuity and craftsmanship.

I was only nine years old when ‘The Lion King’ was first released, but even now, almost three decades later, I can close my eyes and replay that incredible mix of music, images, and emotions. The lessons I absorbed, as I sat transfixed by the giant screen, have stayed with me for life.

— Oliver Rousteing, collection designer and creative director of Balmain

The collection will be available on July 8th, 2024:

It was clear when we started working with Olivier and the Balmain team—there was such a strong desire to get it right. We collaborated very closely with his team across multiple touchpoints. It resulted in a collection that’s unequivocally Balmain but also beautifully captures the spirit of the original film.

Every piece was executed with so much thoughtfulness and integrity, with its own story to tell. In addition, we further expanded our storytelling by collaborating with three incredible African artists who created unique artwork featured throughout the collection.

Tasia Fillippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products

Watch a snippet of the production below:

CREDITS
Director: Femi Oladigbolu @femi26
Photographer: Joel Anderson @mrjoelanderson
Set Designer: Warren Grey @warrengrays
DOP: Deon van Zyl @deonvnzl
Video: @disneystyle

Models:
JORDAN ABRAHAMS @jordanjga
CARMEN HICKMAN @carmenlynnhickman
OLESHE SOLOMONS @oleshesolomons
RADIYYA HAJAT N/A
THAPELO MOFOKENG @teepeemafoks
CHRISTI-ANN SAAIMAN @christi.saaiman
KELLIE MENDOZA @kellieisthebest
LUCAS OGUTU @lucqo
DJEMIME CHOCHI @djemimechochi
JORDAN HICKMAN @jordanhickmann
CHRISTELENE VAN SCHALK WYK @christelene.celestino
MITCHELL AKAT @mitchellakat
CHERRY J @cherryblack01
ALONZO L @alanzoau
GABRIELA NASCIMENT @gabi_gomesnascimento
NUNU MICHAEL @nunumichael3
SISIPHO NTSABO @sisipho_ntsabo
DIDI B @darkprince_david
SAAHIRA I @saahira_
SIA LYIMO @sia.pius25
JADEN HOEDEMAKER @jaden_hoedemaker
NORA MEVIANE @norameviane
MALAKIWE KROZA
GANDHI MUKIZA @gandhimukiza
LEIGH JANSEN @leigh_jansen_
DAMI O @oni.dami
LEAH DEVEROUX @leahdeveroux
FELICITY STEENKAMP @felicitysteenkamp
NONJABULO XABA @xaba_nonjabulo
NAOMI BASHALA @naybash1

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

