News

#NBADraft24: 3 Nigerians – Oso Ighodaro, Jonathan Mogbo & Adem Bona Selected in 2nd Round

The NBA Draft, held annually, is where teams select promising young college players to join their professional ranks. This year’s draft sees a good showing from Nigerian-born or descended players, with three landing spots in the second round.

Nigeria has a rich basketball tradition, and this year’s draft continues that legacy. Players like Hakeem Olajuwon, the current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and several others from the 2020 draft, 2022 draft, and more paved the way for these new prospects.

Oso Ighodaro – Portland Trail Blazers, 40th Pick

Oso Ighodaro, a 6’8″ forward out of Marquette University, was drafted 40th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. Ighodaro steadily improved throughout his college career, culminating in a strong senior season where he averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. He’s known for his defense and is expected to contribute immediately as a role player.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBA Nigeria (@nbanigeria)

Jonathan Mogbo – Toronto Raptors, 31st Pick

Jonathan Mogbo, a versatile 6’10” forward, was selected 31st by the Toronto Raptors. Mogbo’s collegiate career took him across several schools, but he blossomed at the University of San Francisco, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. His size, athleticism, and passing ability make him a valuable asset for the Raptors, according to the NBA.

Adem Bona – Philadelphia 76ers, 41st Pick

Adem Bona, a 6’10” center from UCLA, was drafted 41st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. Bona, born in Nigeria, began his basketball career in Turkey. He was a force on defense in college, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. His size and defensive presence make him an intriguing prospect for the 76ers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBA Nigeria (@nbanigeria)

See the NBA 2024 draft. 

