Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Release New Single "Dey" featuring Damian Marley

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Seun Kuti and his band Egypt 80 are in the midst of their North American tour and just released a new single “Dey” featuring Damian Marley.

“Dey” carries the torch of Fela Kuti’s signature Afrobeat sound and features Damian Marley, continuing the legacy of their respective musical dynasties. The song’s lyrics touch on social commentary with Seun Kuti singing about living simply and social issues. Damian Marley adds his rapping style to the energetic track.

“Dey” is the first single from the upcoming album “Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head)” due out on October 4. This marks a historic collaboration between two African musical giants.

Listen to the track below:

Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

