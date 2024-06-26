Connect with us

News

"Listening Keenly to the People of Kenya... I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill" - Kenyan President William Ruto

Inspired News

Chidinma Modupe Okafor Breaks World Record with 72-Hour Crocheting Marathon

Events News Promotions

A Night of Prestige: The Macallan Introduces 'A Night On Earth – The Journey' in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Dr Teal’s Relaunches Brand in Nigeria, Bringing Stakeholders Together to Celebrate Wellness and Commitment to Quality

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

Events News Promotions

Mirus Events Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Grand Style

Events News Promotions

The Macallan Unveils Classic Cut 2023 Edition in Lagos | Here’s How It Went

Beauty BN TV Events News Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi's Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Events News Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

News

“Listening Keenly to the People of Kenya… I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill” – Kenyan President William Ruto

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Wednesday that he would not sign the controversial finance bill.

“Having reflected on the continuing conversation regarding the content of the Finance Bill 2024 and listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 finance bill,” Ruto stated during a televised address.

“The people have spoken,” Ruto added. “Following the passage of the bill, the country experienced widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of life, the destruction of property, and desecration of constitutional institutions.”

In the past couple of weeks, there have been increasing protests over the bill that the government introduced to address public debt. Last week, the government withdrew some proposed tax increases, including a 16% value-added tax on bread and taxes on motor vehicles, vegetable oils, and mobile money transfers. However, these concessions were insufficient to suppress protests amid the rising cost of living.

Dubbed #OccupyParliament or #RejectFinanceBill2024, the protests began in Nairobi, the capital city, before spreading to other parts of the country including the Indian Ocean city of Mombasa, the Rift Valley city of Nakuru and the opposition bastion of Kisumu. The protests aimed at putting pressure on lawmakers and members of the Kenyan parliament to reject the finance bill.

According to CNN, the protests claimed the lives of demonstrators when security forces fired teargas and live ammunition at them on Tuesday.

“I send my condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this very unfortunate manner,” Ruto said. “There is a need for us as a nation to pick up from here and go into the future,” Ruto added, noting that he would engage with the young people at the forefront of the protests to hear their ideas and proposals.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Can Women Maintain Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Legacy

Yvonne Mtengwa Talks Becoming a PR and Communications Maven in Today’s Work & Life in Dubai

Sahndra Fon Dufe: My American Black Film Festival Experience

Are You Your Parents’ Retirement Plan?

How a Family is Keeping an Almost-Forgotten Part of Cairo’s Rich Heritage Alive
css.php