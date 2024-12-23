“Your Eyes Are Unfair!” Kelly Clarkson’s Hilarious Reaction to Aaron Pierre in “Mufasa: The Lion King” Interview

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t help but gush over Aaron Pierre’s hazel-blue eyes during her chat with the stars of “Mufasa: The Lion King,” joking, “Your eyes are UNFAIR… they’re so pretty!”

As Aaron, who voices Mufasa in the animated prequel, laughs off the compliment, he shares the stage with his longtime friend and co-star, Kelvin Harrison Jr., reflecting on their bond and their shared journey in bringing the iconic characters to life.

The cast also takes a moment to praise Tiffany Boone for her remarkable, Oscar-shortlisted vocal performance, and they reveal their nerves about walking the red carpet. As the conversation turns to the holiday season, they all admit they’re still behind on their Christmas shopping.

Watch the full interview below for all the fun: