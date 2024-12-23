Hair Goals Alert! Here Are 12 Hairstyles to Steal from Diana Eneje’s 2024 Archives

Beautypreneur and lifestyle influencer, Diana Eneje has served up a year-long parade of breathtaking hairstyles in 2024. From January to December, her hair choices were nothing short of impressive as Diana mastered every style. Check out this curated selection of some of her most unforgettable hairstyles of the year:

At the beginning of the year, Diana tapped into culture with Koroba Braids bringing a mix of contemporary trends with the traditional

Diana’s braid game also followed trends—from the knotless buss down braids to boho braids. What stood out the most, was how she rocked her braids in high buns, half updo half down, and ponytails. See below:

As the year progressed, Diana dazzled us with a plethora of hair extensions from straight to curly, deep waves, pixies, and twin frontal braids in a mix of warm and neutral colours.

As the year wraps up, Diana has been on a ponytail streak. Ponytails enhance her striking facial features and she knows it so well that she has done multiple variations. The model and influencer donned a sleek high ponytail, frontal swirl ponytail, and even more recently, twin ponytails. See below:

Diana Eneje had range in 2024, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for 2025.

