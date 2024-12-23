Connect with us

Hair Goals Alert! Here Are 12 Hairstyles to Steal from Diana Eneje's 2024 Archives

Doechii Channels British-Nigerian Designer, Tolu Coker for Her GRAMMY Museum Performance

All the Pink, Green & Glam! Jade Osiberu & "Christmas in Lagos" Cast Are Serving Looks

A New Queen! Doris Ogah is the 45th Miss Nigeria

M.A.C Cosmetics Supports The Nigerian Fashion Industry

Armani Mare Elevates the Lagos Beauty Scene with a First-of-Its-Kind Fragrance Experience

Couple Goals: Channel Chromatic Harmony with Your Boo Taking Inspo from Adaeze & Joseph Yobo

BNers, We Are Taking 'Couch Potato' Style Inspo for the Holidays from Tayo Oyindamola Idowu

Tems Wraps Up 2024 in Style with Sparkling Outfits for Her Final Shows in Saudi Arabia & Dubai | See Photos

From 45 to 20 Contestants: The Countdown to Miss Nigeria 2024 Begins–Meet the Semi-Finalists!

5 mins ago

Beautypreneur and lifestyle influencer, Diana Eneje has served up a year-long parade of breathtaking hairstyles in 2024. From January to December, her hair choices were nothing short of impressive as Diana mastered every style. Check out this curated selection of some of her most unforgettable hairstyles of the year:

At the beginning of the year, Diana tapped into culture with Koroba Braids bringing a mix of contemporary trends with the traditional

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

Diana’s braid game also followed trends—from the knotless buss down braids to boho braids. What stood out the most, was how she rocked her braids in high buns, half updo half down, and ponytails. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

As the year progressed, Diana dazzled us with a plethora of hair extensions from straight to curly, deep waves, pixies, and twin frontal braids in a mix of warm and neutral colours.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

As the year wraps up, Diana has been on a ponytail streak. Ponytails enhance her striking facial features and she knows it so well that she has done multiple variations. The model and influencer donned a sleek high ponytail, frontal swirl ponytail, and even more recently, twin ponytails. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

@dianaeneje New hair assignment for y’all 💋 #ponytail #doubleponytail #frontalponytail #hairinstall #hairstyles #saynotoboringhair #dayinthelifeofdiana ♬ original sound – UmMemeWave

Diana Eneje had range in 2024, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for 2025.

