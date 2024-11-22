Beauty
Lupita Nyong’o Shines at the Academy’s Governors Awards with a Breathtaking Afrocentric Updo
Lupita Nyong’o turned heads at The Academy‘s Governors Awards with an elaborate Afrocentric braided updo like ancient African queens did. The actress’s bold hairstyle was a celebration of her heritage and a testament to her unique style.
Lupita paired it with vintage black brows, glossy dark red lips, a cat eye glam featuring black liner on the upper lids and red eye shadow on the lower. Swipe through the carousel below to view:
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @lupitanyongo
cc: @thewildrobot
📸: @samidrasin @markvonholden, @theacademy, @nickbarose, @vernonfrancois via @lupitanyongo