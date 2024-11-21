Enjoy Luxury Deals and Labels this Black Friday with Ashluxury

This Black Friday, Ashluxury invites you to be a part of an exclusive experience with a fine curation of some of fashion’s most coveted brands. Running from November 15th to 30th, shoppers are welcome to explore luxury at exceptional discounts, with up to 70% off on select pieces.

In keeping with Ashluxury’s dedication to rewarding its loyal clientele, VIP customers were granted early access, an exclusive 24-hour head start to secure coveted items before the sale opened to the public. This “first access” reflects the luxury service the brand is committed to providing, offering an elevated experience to those who have continually supported the brand.

Described by first-access shoppers as more than a sale, this fashion heist features urban styles from Daily Paper, Diesel’s bold pieces, and BBC’s signature streetwear, all positioned to offer the modern shopper something timeless and trend-forward.

For those with an eye for elegance, there will be exciting sales on Casablanca which also extends to luxury accessories, with Cult Gaia handbags, Ottolinger’s iconic eyewear and Coperni’s distinctive handbags.

The Ashluxury black friday sale will open up exclusive, rarely-discounted brands, such as A-Cold-Wall, Hatton Labs, and JW Anderson. So, whether you’re shopping on Ashluxury.com or at Ashluxury’s flagship in Lekki Phase 1, shoppers are invited to immerse themselves fully in the pursuit of refined, luxury fashion at an unparalleled value.

Remember, the window closes on November 30th, after which these extraordinary deals will return to their exclusive prices. So hurry now!

