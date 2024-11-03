Ashluxury Hosts Multi-Sensory Launch of “Coffee in Paris” by The Street Scent

The Street Scent, a Dubai-based fragrance brand, unveiled its latest scent, “Coffee in Paris,” at an exclusive multi-sensory event hosted by Ashluxury. The event was designed to evoke the charm of the scent, immersing guests in an experience that explored the senses of smell, touch, and taste.

The evening they kicked off with an introduction to the brand which is led under the visionary leadership of Asukwo Monday. A brand representative shared insights into the story and inspiration behind “Coffee in Paris,” a fragrance crafted to capture the romance and allure of Paris. The unique scent journey begins with top notes of violet and cardamom, unfolds into the cosy richness of maltol and gourmand, and settles into a luxurious, sensual base of vanilla, tonka bean, and musk.

Attendees were treated to a curated sensory experience complemented with canapes, wine and coffee-flavoured ice cream, a nod to the fragrance’s name and its rich, gourmand notes. In the dedicated experience lounge, leading wellness brand Orikí treated guests to light massages using oils infused with The Street Scent perfumes, enhancing the immersive journey into the essence of “Coffee in Paris.”

The event attracted fragheads such as Neo Akpofure, Akin Faminu, Anita Adetoye, and Hyperfashun, who all added their voices to the celebration of this distinct fragrance.

Timilehin Tikolo, Head of Commercial at Ashluxury, explained the significance of hosting The Street Scent’s first launch in Nigerian launch, saying,

“One of our goals is for Ashluxury to become a destination for designer and niche perfume lovers, and launching a fragrance exclusive to Ashluxury is a step in the right direction.”

