Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Ashluxury Hosts Multi-Sensory Launch of "Coffee in Paris" by The Street Scent

Events Promotions

Art of Technology Lagos Returns for Its 6th Edition, Exploring the Future of AI in Lagos’ Digital Landscape

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Promotions

Protecting Maternal Mental Health: M/OTHER goes from Journalism to Stage | Here's more

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Anticipate the Magic of Cabaret at Netflix’s Lights, Camera…Naija! | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Unveiling the hosts of The Future Awards Africa 2024: Tunde Onakoya and Veekee James!

Events News Promotions

Sip and Slay: Fayrouz Brings Taste and Style to the Delphino Brunch in Lagos

Events News

Anita Ukah Receives 5 Million Naira Cash Prize for Winning the BBNaija #HerMoneyHerPower Task

Events Promotions

PalmPay Recognized for Financial Inclusion Efforts at 2024 BrandCom Awards

Events Promotions

Get Ready for the VerveLife 7.0 Grand Finale: Ulisses, King of Squats, to Headline Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

Events Promotions

Creative Bloc Carnival 2024 | LG OLED Delights with Gifts and Games

Events

Ashluxury Hosts Multi-Sensory Launch of “Coffee in Paris” by The Street Scent

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Street Scent, a Dubai-based fragrance brand, unveiled its latest scent, “Coffee in Paris,” at an exclusive multi-sensory event hosted by Ashluxury. The event was designed to evoke the charm of the scent, immersing guests in an experience that explored the senses of smell, touch, and taste.

The evening they kicked off with an introduction to the brand which is led under the visionary leadership of Asukwo Monday. A brand representative shared insights into the story and inspiration behind “Coffee in Paris,” a fragrance crafted to capture the romance and allure of Paris. The unique scent journey begins with top notes of violet and cardamom, unfolds into the cosy richness of maltol and gourmand, and settles into a luxurious, sensual base of vanilla, tonka bean, and musk.

Attendees were treated to a curated sensory experience complemented with canapes, wine and coffee-flavoured ice cream, a nod to the fragrance’s name and its rich, gourmand notes. In the dedicated experience lounge, leading wellness brand Orikí treated guests to light massages using oils infused with The Street Scent perfumes, enhancing the immersive journey into the essence of “Coffee in Paris.”

The event attracted fragheads such as Neo Akpofure, Akin Faminu, Anita Adetoye, and Hyperfashun, who all added their voices to the celebration of this distinct fragrance.

Timilehin Tikolo, Head of Commercial at Ashluxury, explained the significance of hosting The Street Scent’s first launch in Nigerian launch, saying,

“One of our goals is for Ashluxury to become a destination for designer and niche perfume lovers, and launching a fragrance exclusive to Ashluxury is a step in the right direction.”

Discover the exquisite range of The Street Scent perfumes at their website.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php