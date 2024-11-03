Art of Technology Lagos Returns for Its 6th Edition, Exploring the Future of AI in Lagos’ Digital Landscape

The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos) returns for its 6th edition on December 5, 2024, at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. AOT Lagos 6.0 promises to be a groundbreaking, one-day conference focused on the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its role in shaping the digital future of Lagos and the African continent.

Theme: “AI & The Lagos Digital Economy”

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM WAT

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Register: www.aotlagos.com/register

AOT Lagos 6.0 – Redefining Innovation in the Digital Era

Building on the success of previous editions, AOT Lagos 6.0 will explore AI’s profound impact across industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and government. The conference will bring together thought leaders, innovators, industry experts, and policymakers to provide invaluable insights on AI’s role in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

Key Highlights of AOT Lagos 6.0

Expert Keynote Speakers : AOT Lagos 6.0 will feature renowned AI pioneers and technology leaders from around the world, discussing the latest advancements and challenges in the AI ecosystem. Their insights will empower Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa to navigate AI’s opportunities and challenges strategically.

: AOT Lagos 6.0 will feature renowned AI pioneers and technology leaders from around the world, discussing the latest advancements and challenges in the AI ecosystem. Their insights will empower Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa to navigate AI’s opportunities and challenges strategically. Panel Discussions and Fireside Chats : Industry experts will tackle pressing topics, including: How AI is reshaping industries in Africa. The regulatory landscape and policy frameworks necessary for fostering AI innovation. Strategies for businesses to leverage AI ethically and inclusively.

: Industry experts will tackle pressing topics, including: Networking Opportunities : AOT Lagos 6.0 will offer attendees the chance to connect with like-minded professionals, potential collaborators, and leading industry stakeholders committed to Africa’s tech evolution.

: AOT Lagos 6.0 will offer attendees the chance to connect with like-minded professionals, potential collaborators, and leading industry stakeholders committed to Africa’s tech evolution. Exclusive Launches: Attendees will have the opportunity to witness exclusive technology launches and product demos, showcasing the latest AI solutions tailored for the African market.

To secure your spot, visit www.aotlagos.com/register

For more information about AOT Lagos, visit www.aotlagos.com or follow us on social media at @aotlagos.

