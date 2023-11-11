Lagos Gears Up for Art of Technology 5.0: Unveiling the Creative Economy and A Digital Lagos

Nigeria’s prominent tech ecosystem event, Art Of Technology Lagos, will dedicate its fifth edition to exploring the harmonious blend of technology and creativity.

With the December conference on the horizon, Olatubosun Alake, convener of the conference and Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Lagos State, delved into the two key factors that will shape the future landscape of Lagos State.

AOT 5.0 focuses on two pillars – “The Creative Economy” and “A Digital Lagos” where policymakers, tech enthusiasts, creatives, innovators and ecosystem leaders, shaping the future in their various fields will converge to explore the symbiotic relationship between creativity and technology”, Alake stated.

Victor Afolabi, Curator of the Art of Technology Lagos added that technology, in its multifaceted forms, serves as a toolbox for creators and innovators, offering new mediums, tools, platforms, and methods for expression and problem-solving.

The creative economy sector of Lagos State is driven by a highly skilled and innovative workforce using technology to solve multifaceted problems with art, which significantly impacts the state’s economy; hence, the need to focus on the creative economy and a digital Lagos, Afolabi opined.

Digital art platforms and technological advancements have provided artists and creative industries with unprecedented tools to amplify their art forms, solve complex problems, and drive economic growth, a trend that is poised to accelerate in the coming years.

Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) is an annual tech conference curated by the Eko Innovation Centre, and sponsored by the Lagos State Government – the economic and technology epicentre of Nigeria. The tech conference will bring together pioneers, professionals, and enthusiasts to unearth strategies that will steer the tech and creative industries in the state to greater heights.

Some highlights of this year’s conference will include exploring synergies between creativity and technology, examining the digital transformation of Lagos, collaborative networking and engagement with industry stakeholders and experts, as well as empowerment of creatives by equipping them with tools to navigate the evolving landscape.

AOT 5.0 isn’t just a conference; it’s a catalyst for change, shaping the future landscape of the creative economy and digital transformation in Lagos.

