Moji Hunponu-Wusu Shares Insights on Building a Fulfilling Career as a Woman with Ifedayo Agoro on DANG Conversations

This episode of “DANG Conversations” features Ifedayo Agoro, community leader and founder of DANG, interviewing Moji Hunponu-Wusu, the CEO of Woodhall Capital and a longtime DANG member.

Moji, who’s raised a staggering $5 billion for various organisations, opens up about her relentless career, the challenges of balancing ambition and personal life, and why the hustle mentality isn’t the only path to success. She also talks about issues about women, especially career women looking to scale the corporate ladders.

DANG is an online community to inspire women through creative storytelling.

Watch here: