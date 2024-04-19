Connect with us

BN TV Career

Moji Hunponu-Wusu Shares Insights on Building a Fulfilling Career as a Woman with Ifedayo Agoro on DANG Conversations

BN TV Living

"Give Yourself Grace..." Laju Iren Shares Parenting Lessons for First-Time Parents | Watch

BN TV

Naomi Silekuonla Talks Balancing Royalty, Family & Church Ministry on Episode 6 (S7) of Mercy's Menu

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's Delicious Oven-Roasted Chicken with Peanut Butter Sauce is a Must Try

BN TV Career

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli Shares her Journey from Founding NGOs to Empowering African Youth on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Music

Love Takes Centre Stage in Ruger & BNXN's Joint EP "RnB" | Listen

BN TV Events Music

Watch the Highlights from Davido's First Concert at Madison Square Garden

BN TV

Chinedu Iroche & Atinuke Aliu Reminisce on Childhood Memories, Culinary Pursuits and More on "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

BN TV Music

Joeboy Serves New Song & Visualiser "Adenuga" feat. Qing Madi

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Shows us how to Transform Yam into Crispy Rings Perfect for a Quick Snack

BN TV

Moji Hunponu-Wusu Shares Insights on Building a Fulfilling Career as a Woman with Ifedayo Agoro on DANG Conversations

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

This episode of “DANG Conversations” features Ifedayo Agoro, community leader and founder of DANG, interviewing Moji Hunponu-Wusu, the CEO of Woodhall Capital and a longtime DANG member.

Moji, who’s raised a staggering $5 billion for various organisations, opens up about her relentless career, the challenges of balancing ambition and personal life, and why the hustle mentality isn’t the only path to success. She also talks about issues about women, especially career women looking to scale the corporate ladders.

DANG is an online community to inspire women through creative storytelling.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: These Are Some Substantial Benefits of Investing in Land in Lagos

BN Prose: Don’t Come Home Late by Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi

Are FoodTech Startups Charged with Ensuring Healthy Living?

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story

Smart Emmanuel: Are You Faced with Difficult Goals? These Tips Will Help You Achieve Them
css.php