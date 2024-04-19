"Give Yourself Grace..." Laju Iren Shares Parenting Lessons for First-Time Parents | Watch

Parenting can be a wild ride, especially for first-timers. But fear not, Laju Iren, a mum of four including a teenager, is here to share her wisdom.

Through her experiences raising her children, she emphasises the importance of grace on this parenting journey. She also highlights how kids are like sponges, soaking up everything around them, and champions the “do as I do” parenting technique, where actions speak louder than words.

Watch here: