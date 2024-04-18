Naomi Silekuonla Talks Balancing Royalty, Family & Church Ministry on Episode 6 (S7) of Mercy’s Menu

Naomi Silekuonla joins Mercy Johnson Okojie on this episode of Mercy’s Menu. Together, they prepare yam balls with turkey sauce, while Naomi opens up about her life before and after royalty, her deep affection for children, and her dedication to women empowerment and church ministry.

She also shares tips for young women planning to get married and discusses more about her co-parenting arrangement with the Ooni of Ife.

