CEO Luminee Tells Her Fashion Business Story & Makes Dodo Ikire on Mercy’s Menu Season 4 Finale

This episode of “Mercy’s Menu” marks the end of season 4 with a bang. Joining host Mercy Johnson Okogie is the fashion designer, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, popularly known as CEO Luminee.

Together, they whip up a meal of custard and dodo Ikire, a delicacy from Ikire in Osun State made with overripe plantains. Prepare to be inspired as CEO Luminee shares the inspiring story of building her fashion business. You’ll hear about the struggles she faced and how she triumphed over them.

