Nicole & Feyi Say Bye to Mummy Guilt on Episode 6 of the “Mummy Mayhem” Podcast

Calling on all mums navigating motherhood. This episode of the “Mummy Mayhem” podcast is your lifeline. Nicole Chikwe and Feyi Bello dive deep into the juggle that is work, family, and societal expectations.

Also, get ready to ditch the mummy guilt as they talk about the pressure to be the perfect at-home mom, the pressure to have a thriving career, and the exhausting feeling that you can’t win no matter what. It’s time to break free from the shame cycle and find what works for you.

