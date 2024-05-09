Connect with us

"Kosua Ne Meko" is the Spicy Ghanaian Street Snack You Need to Try | Watch Telande World Make It

"Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour" Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

Davido Ends the "Timeless" Era with a "Kante" Music Video feat. Fave

Simi Gets Real on "Men Are Crazy" & Uplifting Women in Music on "Way Up With Angela Yee" Podcast

Watch Chinedu Iroche & Betty Anthony on Episode 9 of "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Omowunmi Imoukhede Talks Business of Design & Interior Construction on Episode 5 of "Business and Booze"

Diary Of A Kitchen Lover Shares How To Make Okazi Soup | Watch

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

1 Soup Base, 3 Delicious Soups! Try Ify's Kitchen Time-Saving Hack & Make Soups Within Minutes

Kosua Ne Meko,” also, Egg and Pepper,” is a beloved quick Ghanaian snack sold by street vendors throughout the country. The snack is a hard-boiled egg split slightly down the middle and stuffed with meko, a relish made of fresh sweet tomatoes, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, salt, garlic, and ginger.

Telande World made the relish by grinding raw peppers, onions, sea salt, garlic, and ginger with a pestle in an asanka, a small clay mortar. She also uses a unique technique of dredging the eggs in dampened salt before peeling them, all while keeping their shells on.

Watch her make them below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

