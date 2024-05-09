“Kosua Ne Meko” is the Spicy Ghanaian Street Snack You Need to Try | Watch Telande World Make It

“Kosua Ne Meko,” also, “Egg and Pepper,” is a beloved quick Ghanaian snack sold by street vendors throughout the country. The snack is a hard-boiled egg split slightly down the middle and stuffed with meko, a relish made of fresh sweet tomatoes, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, salt, garlic, and ginger.

Telande World made the relish by grinding raw peppers, onions, sea salt, garlic, and ginger with a pestle in an asanka, a small clay mortar. She also uses a unique technique of dredging the eggs in dampened salt before peeling them, all while keeping their shells on.

Watch her make them below: