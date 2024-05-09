Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Career

"Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour" Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

Beauty BN TV Events Style

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Beauty Events News Style

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Look Back On Our Editor's Top Looks From Netflix's 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

Beauty Events Style

The Nitty Gritties of Chioma Ikokwu's Show-Stopping Elegance at HighTea with BellaNaija Style

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Style Gifted Two Followers An Awe-Inspiring Makeover Session | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Beauty Style

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

Beauty

“Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour” Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This week on “Omon’s Couch,” Candius Diallo, a hair extension entrepreneur, is on a mission to close the gap in the market between the number of women of colour who use extensions and those who get involved in the manufacturing process and find the best fit for their unique textures

In this conversation with Omon Odike, she shares her inspiration behind providing hair services that reshape beauty standards for women of colour everywhere. She believes that women can be manufacturers of hair products and extensions that often become significant parts of their culture and identity.

She also talks about learning hair as a consumer, changing perspectives on beauty standards, managing human resources as a hair manufacturer and entrepreneurship tips for hair vendors.   

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy

Nnebuifé Kwubéi: How Vulnerability Becomes Transferred

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php