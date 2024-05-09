“Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour” Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

This week on “Omon’s Couch,” Candius Diallo, a hair extension entrepreneur, is on a mission to close the gap in the market between the number of women of colour who use extensions and those who get involved in the manufacturing process and find the best fit for their unique textures

In this conversation with Omon Odike, she shares her inspiration behind providing hair services that reshape beauty standards for women of colour everywhere. She believes that women can be manufacturers of hair products and extensions that often become significant parts of their culture and identity.

She also talks about learning hair as a consumer, changing perspectives on beauty standards, managing human resources as a hair manufacturer and entrepreneurship tips for hair vendors.

Watch here: