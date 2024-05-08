Davido Ends the “Timeless” Era with a “Kante” Music Video feat. Fave

Davido has finally dropped the music video to his hit song “Kante” featuring singer-songwriter Fave. “Kante” is the 10th track off “Timeless,” his fourth studio album released in March 2023.

He also penned a heartfelt message about the video and the album. “Dropping the “KANTE” video today, and I’m flooded with emotions. This isn’t just a release—it marks the end of our “Timeless” era. From every ticket sold to every city we visited, your love and energy turned every moment into history. We’ve faced everything—from sold-out shows and sleepless nights to the highest of highs and lowest of lows and through it all, GOD KEPT US STANDING!

To my fans and family – Thank you is not enough. Your support has been the backbone of this era. As we close this chapter, know that you fueled our journey.” He said.

Watch the “Kante” video below: