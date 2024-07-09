Connect with us

BN TV

Telande World's Guinea Fowl Shito Blends Tradition & Innovation | A Must-Try!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Shito sauce, a fiery black pepper condiment, is a cornerstone of Ghanaian cuisine. Made primarily with vegetable oil, ginger, dried seafood, dried fish, garlic, peppers, and spices, it adds a spicy kick to any dish.

In this video, Telande World puts a unique twist on this beloved tradition with a recipe passed down from her mother. She makes Guinea Fowl Shito – a delightful “hybrid” between a rich stew and traditional Shito.

With opening notes of ginger and spices and enough tomatoes to evoke a waakye with a stew and Shito combo, it perfectly balances spicy and savoury notes.

Watch how she makes it below:

