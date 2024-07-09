Connect with us

Job Hop or Stay Put? Mojisola Shofolahan Shares Her Experience on "Lifework By Design" Podcast

Job Hop or Stay Put? Mojisola Shofolahan Shares Her Experience on “Lifework By Design” Podcast

In this inspiring episode of “Lifework By Design,” Bunmi and Dara chat with Mojisola Shofolahan, who defied the job-hopping trend by rising from receptionist to senior manager in a decade and the same organisation.

Mojisola shares her inspiring story of success, achieved through unwavering determination and a commitment to delivering exceptional value. In a world where constant job changes are often seen as the key to career advancement, she challenges this notion.

This episode is a must-watch for anyone questioning the “job hop or stay put” dilemma. Mojisola offers valuable insights on achieving work-life balance while integrating spirituality into your professional journey.

Watch below:

