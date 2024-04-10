Connect with us

Bunmilofe & Dara Get Real about Life in a Premiere Episode of their New Podcast "Lifework By Design"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Bunmilofe Akingbola and Oludara Ogunbowale, two Christian career professionals, have recently launched a new podcast, “Lifework By Design.” This podcast explores the motivations and repercussions of work-related decisions, drawing parallels between spiritual life and career choices.

Their goal is to inspire listeners to realise and maximise the gift of work in alignment with God’s overarching purpose.

In this premiere episode, Bunmilofe and Dara get real about the struggles of navigating work, life, and purpose. Bunmilofe shares her story of a dream mentor becoming a demanding boss, while Dara shares how following her mom’s advice led her down an unfulfilling career path.

Feeling stuck between your faith, your career, and that nagging feeling you’re not quite where you belong? Watch the first episode of “Lifework By Design” below:

