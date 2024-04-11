Connect with us

BN TV Career

Bosun Fatoki Shares His Success Story from Selling Phones to a Real Estate Mogul on the "Road To Success" Podcast

BN TV

Bunmilofe & Dara Get Real about Life in a Premiere Episode of their New Podcast "Lifework By Design"

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

BN TV Cuisine

Let's Take it Back to the 90's with this Ghanaian Toolo Beef Jollof Rice by Telande World

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Style

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

BN TV Cuisine

Calling all Swallow Fans! This Rice & Plantain Swallow by Ify's Kitchen Will Be Your New Favourite

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Style

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Desirée Iyama Celebrates Womanhood & Highlights Inspiring African Women on 'Inspired by HER' | WATCH

BN TV

Bosun Fatoki Shares His Success Story from Selling Phones to a Real Estate Mogul on the “Road To Success” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On this episode of the “Road To Success” podcast, Bosun Fatoki, founder of Crestrange Properties, shares his inspiring story of resilience and vision with Mayowa Adegoke aka (TheLadyMayowa). His journey took him from selling phones in Lagos, Nigeria, to building a thriving real estate business in the United Arab Emirates.

Bosun, whose company now facilitates millions in deals, reveals the strategies he used to overcome challenges and scale his business in a completely new market.

This episode also tackles questions like: What do you do when you lose your job unexpectedly, and how do you stay grounded while achieving explosive growth?

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: A Superfan’s Perspective of WWE Wrestlemania XL

These Are The Top Ten Languages Mostly Spoken in Africa, According to This Bird Report

Chaste Inegbedion: Will Workplace Wellness Programs Nurture Employee Well-Being?

Dennis Isong: Crafting an Effective Real Estate Investment Strategy

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”
css.php