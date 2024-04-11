Bosun Fatoki Shares His Success Story from Selling Phones to a Real Estate Mogul on the “Road To Success” Podcast

On this episode of the “Road To Success” podcast, Bosun Fatoki, founder of Crestrange Properties, shares his inspiring story of resilience and vision with Mayowa Adegoke aka (TheLadyMayowa). His journey took him from selling phones in Lagos, Nigeria, to building a thriving real estate business in the United Arab Emirates.

Bosun, whose company now facilitates millions in deals, reveals the strategies he used to overcome challenges and scale his business in a completely new market.

This episode also tackles questions like: What do you do when you lose your job unexpectedly, and how do you stay grounded while achieving explosive growth?

