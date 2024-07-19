Connect with us

BN TV

Ikomboy Talks Music, Success & Life in Dubai on the “Road To Success” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ikomboy came to Dubai to study and when he was done with his studies, he decided to leave Dubai, but someone encouraged him to stay. That would be the start of his music career in Dubai. Today, the Nigerian-born artist is a producer, songwriter and an inspiration to many up-and-coming artists in Dubai’s music scene.

On this episode of the “Road To Success” podcast, he shares his views about music, life and success with the host, TheLadyMayowa. He talks about creativity, the discipline of consistently creating and innovating, the mistakes up-and-coming creatives make, and more.

This episode is a lot to unpack—the fun, the laughter, and Ikomboy’s extended moments of silence to process the questions before dropping bombshells. And the highlight might just be Ikomboy’s definition of success.

Watch it below:

 

