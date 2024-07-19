Connect with us

BN TV

Blaqbonez Ignites Passion with New Single “Fire on Me”

Following the success of his acclaimed third studio album, “Emeka Must Shine,” rapper and singer Blaqbonez, is back this year with a new single “Fire On Me” and an accompanying visualiser.

“Fire On Me” is a soulful anthem that captures all the tapestries of a sizzling summer romance. Blaqbonez masterfully narrates a tale of passion and emotion punctuated by his irresistible melody and infectious rhythm. With each verse, the track envelops listeners in a whirlwind of sensations, leaving them craving more.

Watch the visualiser below:

