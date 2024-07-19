Blaqbonez Ignites Passion with New Single “Fire on Me”

Following the success of his acclaimed third studio album, “Emeka Must Shine,” rapper and singer Blaqbonez, is back this year with a new single “Fire On Me” and an accompanying visualiser.

“Fire On Me” is a soulful anthem that captures all the tapestries of a sizzling summer romance. Blaqbonez masterfully narrates a tale of passion and emotion punctuated by his irresistible melody and infectious rhythm. With each verse, the track envelops listeners in a whirlwind of sensations, leaving them craving more.

Watch the visualiser below: