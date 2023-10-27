Connect with us

Music

Blaqbonez Drops Highly-Anticipated Album "Emeka Must Shine" | Listen

Events Music Promotions

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

Music

Zoro drops Debut LP - SoundCheck - Feat. Mohbad, Chike, Ajebo Hustlers & Mayorkun

Music

New Music + Video: Kingdom - My Father Got It All

Music

New Music: Nikita Amadi - All Night

Music

New EP: Kolaboy - Kolapiano

Music

Mr Eazi Releases "The Evil Genius" Album featuring Joeboy, Efya, Tekno & Angélique Kidjo

Music

Reminisce returns with 13-Track Album "ATSG, Vol. 1"

Music Sweet Spot

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed debut Baby Bump in Music Video for "You Do This One" | Watch

Music

Rema Releases New EP "Ravage" | Listen

Music

Blaqbonez Drops Highly-Anticipated Album “Emeka Must Shine” | Listen

Avatar photo

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Blaqbonez, the Nigerian hip-hop artist, has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album titled “Emeka Must Shine.”

With fourteen tracks, it paints a vivid picture of his life and experiences, blending various hip-hop elements. The album features collaborations with industry talents like Ludacris, Odumodublvck, Zlatan, and more, adding depth and diversity to the project.

“Every time I create a project, I kind of create a different persona,” Nigerian hip-hop star Blaqbonez tells Apple Music. “Like my first album, Bad Boy Black [2018], that was the name of the persona. There was Mr. Bombastic, that was the EP after it [in 2019]. Bad Boy Black was a rapper, Mr. Bombastic was reggaetón type of artist. Then Emeka the Stallion was like a bit of reggaetón influence, but [with a playful] voice: clean and different. And then [2022’s] Young Preacher, that was a mixture of Emeka the Stallion and the rapping Bad Boy Black!”

On 2023’s Emeka Must Shine, Blaqbonez assembles all of his sonic personalities to create a record that’s rooted in celebration. “This particular album is all of them, but inside each individual tracks,” he explains. “Every version of me is merged into every track. This album is a party. The pen is just fun. When you are having a late night, you don’t want to think about your struggles, you don’t want to think about everything. It’s just the beautiful things in life. And I’m talking about cars, money, women-just having a great time. From the beginning to the end, it’s a party.”

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos

Mfonobong Inyang: The Story of Ahab, Jezebel & Jehu as a Metaphor for Leadership Agenda

Omuwa Odiodio: Can We Ever Find Passion By Searching For It?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Plan Ahead for your Retirement
css.php