Blaqbonez Drops Highly-Anticipated Album “Emeka Must Shine” | Listen

Blaqbonez, the Nigerian hip-hop artist, has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album titled “Emeka Must Shine.”

With fourteen tracks, it paints a vivid picture of his life and experiences, blending various hip-hop elements. The album features collaborations with industry talents like Ludacris, Odumodublvck, Zlatan, and more, adding depth and diversity to the project.

“Every time I create a project, I kind of create a different persona,” Nigerian hip-hop star Blaqbonez tells Apple Music. “Like my first album, Bad Boy Black [2018], that was the name of the persona. There was Mr. Bombastic, that was the EP after it [in 2019]. Bad Boy Black was a rapper, Mr. Bombastic was reggaetón type of artist. Then Emeka the Stallion was like a bit of reggaetón influence, but [with a playful] voice: clean and different. And then [2022’s] Young Preacher, that was a mixture of Emeka the Stallion and the rapping Bad Boy Black!”

On 2023’s Emeka Must Shine, Blaqbonez assembles all of his sonic personalities to create a record that’s rooted in celebration. “This particular album is all of them, but inside each individual tracks,” he explains. “Every version of me is merged into every track. This album is a party. The pen is just fun. When you are having a late night, you don’t want to think about your struggles, you don’t want to think about everything. It’s just the beautiful things in life. And I’m talking about cars, money, women-just having a great time. From the beginning to the end, it’s a party.”

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.