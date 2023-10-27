Connect with us

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed debut Baby Bump in Music Video for “You Do This One” | Watch

9 hours ago

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo Blessed and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, are expecting their first child. Chinwo announced the news on Friday, October 27, in the video of her new music single, “You Do This One.”

In a post on her Instagram page, Chinwo shared a snippet of the music video, which shows her cradling her baby bump. She wrote:

Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving. You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed “YOU DO THIS ONE.” The Blessed family says, ‘You Do This One.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Chinwo Blessed (@mercychinwo)

The couple got married in August 2022. Congratulations to Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed on this exciting new chapter in their lives!

Watch the music video below:

Stream here.

Avatar photo

