Rema Releases New EP “Ravage” | Listen

Renowned Afrobeats sensation, Rema, has dropped his highly anticipated project, the “Ravage” EP. Featuring five distinct tracks such as “Trouble Maker,” “DND,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Don’t Leave,” and “Red Potion.”

“Ravage” follows Rema’s 2022 full-length debut Rave & Roses. The artist said of the new release in a statement: “On this project, I connect with my inner flame, my inner rage. It’s like an outburst on the inside of me that I’ve held in for too long. It’s not fueled with negativity, rather it’s fueled with drive, passion, and destiny. What people will hear on this project is a little exhale from me, only that it comes with fire.”

The EP's sonic landscape is a masterpiece, sculpted by producers London, P. Prime, and Blaise Beatz.

