Gospel artist Akinwale Folowosele, known as “The Akinwale,” has dropped his debut single, “Winning,” produced by talented George Alao.

“Winning” is more than just a song; it’s a powerful reminder of Jesus as an undefeated warrior. Drawing inspiration from the tales of Jehoshaphat and Joshua’s conquest of Jericho, Akinwale’s music affirms that with unwavering praise, victory is assured, no matter the odds.

Listen below:

Stream here.