BN TV
Ty Bello, Esther Benyeogo, Esther Longe, George Alao & Adika Declare Their Faith in “I’m Yielded”
Get ready for a soul-stirring experience as the latest episode of Ty Bello’s “Spontaneous Worship” features Esther Benyeogo, Esther Longe, George Alao, and Adika.
Together, they lend their voices to a new song titled “I’m Yielded,” a powerful declaration of complete surrender to the divine.
More than just a song title, “I’m Yielded” embodies the essence of the piece. It’s a song of complete submission to God’s will.
Watch below: