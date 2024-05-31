Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Can Zozo Make the Leap to Nollywood? Watch Episode 3 of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Music

Ty Bello, Esther Benyeogo, Esther Longe, George Alao & Adika Declare Their Faith in “I'm Yielded"

BN TV Music

Watch Kizz Daniel & His Queen Steal the Show in the Romantic "Double" Visualiser

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

BN TV Style

Watch Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Style Journey Through the Years

BN TV

Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello Get Real About Body Image on the "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade's "Tomorrow" Video is a Regal Dose of Sunshine | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

BN TV Living Scoop

Maria Chike Has a New Talk Show "Mums Next Door"

BN TV Career

Chiazom Omeruah Talks About her Medicine Journey & More with Chinedu Iroche on "Crushing on My Girlfriends"

BN TV

Can Zozo Make the Leap to Nollywood? Watch Episode 3 of “My Name Is Zozo”

Avatar photo

Published

36 mins ago

 on

After Zozo’s unfortunate run-in with Sir Dee and Dj Obi, his luck might be turning. His agent tells him that word on the street is superstar movie producer, Yemi Adetiwa is on the lookout for an investigative lead for her upcoming blockbuster movie and that he needs to audition for it.

But before that, he needs some acting tips from his police friend who turns out to be Officer Layi. Can Officer Layi turn Zozo into a leading man? Will he land the audition?

Catch up on previous episodes here.

Watch episode 3 below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php