Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single "Gangan"

Styl-Plus' "Olufunmi" Gets a Reimagined Version feat. ID Cabasa, Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj & Joeboy

Listen to Fave's New Single "Controlla"

Tekno is Back! Watch him & Uzoamaka Aniunoh in Video of New Single "Wayo"

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Ify's Kitchen Serves Up a Flavourful Nigerian Vegetable Sauce with Yam

Olatowun Candide-Johnson Discusses Building Bridges for Nigerian Women on "Omon's Couch"

"It Took Months of Planning To Make Osas Ighodaro's Dress" - Veekee James on "Rubbin' Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Banky W Gets Candid About Business & Family on "Who's In My House" with Hawa Magaji

19 mins ago

The first two episodes of Elozonam’s new series “My Name Is Zozo have been released. The series follows Zozo, a budding actor who’s just landed his big break, but faces some hilarious challenges as he navigates the complexities of achieving his dream.

In the first episode, Zozo’s father cuts him from his financial support after spending a lot of money supporting Zozo’s acting career. After he cuts him off, he decides to hustle alone.

With his ever-exasperated personal assistant Annie by his side, he enlists the help of DJ Obi and Sir Dee to help connect him to Nollywood producers so he can shoot his shot.

Watch epsiode 1 here:

Watch epsiode here:

 

