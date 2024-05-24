Zozo’s Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of “My Name Is Zozo”

The first two episodes of Elozonam’s new series “My Name Is Zozo“ have been released. The series follows Zozo, a budding actor who’s just landed his big break, but faces some hilarious challenges as he navigates the complexities of achieving his dream.

In the first episode, Zozo’s father cuts him from his financial support after spending a lot of money supporting Zozo’s acting career. After he cuts him off, he decides to hustle alone.

With his ever-exasperated personal assistant Annie by his side, he enlists the help of DJ Obi and Sir Dee to help connect him to Nollywood producers so he can shoot his shot.

