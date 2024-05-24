Connect with us

Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single "Gangan"

Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Styl-Plus' "Olufunmi" Gets a Reimagined Version feat. ID Cabasa, Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj & Joeboy

Listen to Fave's New Single "Controlla"

Tekno is Back! Watch him & Uzoamaka Aniunoh in Video of New Single "Wayo"

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Ify's Kitchen Serves Up a Flavourful Nigerian Vegetable Sauce with Yam

Olatowun Candide-Johnson Discusses Building Bridges for Nigerian Women on "Omon's Couch"

"It Took Months of Planning To Make Osas Ighodaro's Dress" - Veekee James on "Rubbin' Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Banky W Gets Candid About Business & Family on "Who's In My House" with Hawa Magaji

Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single “Gangan”

Published

2 hours ago

Rapper and singer Zoro Swagbag has surprised fans with his new single “Gangan.” While known for his Igbo-language raps, Zoro switches things up in “Gangan” by singing some parts in Yoruba. The track features the rhythmic sounds of the talking drum, played by Moyosore Alula Martins.

In “Gangan,” Zoro seamlessly blends the Igbo and Yoruba languages and musical styles, showcasing his vocal versatility while staying true to his roots.

The song is produced by Killertunez, and the accompanying visualiser is directed by Jerry (Top Boy Director).

Listen to “Gangan” below:

Watch the visualiser:





