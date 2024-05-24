Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single “Gangan”

Rapper and singer Zoro Swagbag has surprised fans with his new single “Gangan.” While known for his Igbo-language raps, Zoro switches things up in “Gangan” by singing some parts in Yoruba. The track features the rhythmic sounds of the talking drum, played by Moyosore Alula Martins.

In “Gangan,” Zoro seamlessly blends the Igbo and Yoruba languages and musical styles, showcasing his vocal versatility while staying true to his roots.

The song is produced by Killertunez, and the accompanying visualiser is directed by Jerry (Top Boy Director).

Listen to “Gangan” below:

Watch the visualiser: