Cheque Releases New EP "What Would You Do Without Me" feat. Phyno & Bella Shmurda

4 hours ago

Rapper and singer Cheque has dropped his latest EP, titled “What Would You Do Without Me (WWWDWM).” Cheque rose to prominence in 2020 with the hit track “Zoom” from his debut EP “Razor.”

On the five-track EP, Cheque doesn’t stray too far from the formula that assured his earlier successes. His signature sing-rap flow masterfully fuses elements of trap with Afropop to create catchy tracks backed by ace producers Andyr and Sess.

However, “What Would You Do Without Me” showcases a new side of Cheque, with a more assertive tone and a focus on collaborations. He teams up with fellow Penthauze labelmate Phyno on the “Glory Days” track and Bella Shmurda on “Skii.”

Stream the album below:

 

 

