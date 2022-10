Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez is back with a new album he titled “Young Preacher.” The 9-track album features Blxckie, Cheque, Lojay, Amarae, Tekno, Takura, Bien, Jae5, and Tay Iwar.

Ramoni, Telz, Mastekraft, Chopsticks, JAE5, Ozedikus, Blaise Beats and more, are credited as producers on this project.

Listen to the album below:

Stream it here.