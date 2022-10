Johnny Drille has released a new EP titled “Home,” which serves as a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2021 album “Before We Fall Asleep.”

“Home” houses 6 tracks, and features guest appearances from Phyno, Adekunle Gold, and The Cavemen. For the production, Johnny Drille earned a total of five credits and the rest is shared between Don Jazzy, Godwyn, and Tee Mode.

