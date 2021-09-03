Johnny Drille’s Debut Album “Before We Fall Asleep” is a Must Listen

Connect with us
Published

1 hour ago

 on

Mavin Records singer/songwriter Johnny Drille has finally released his highly anticipated debut album “Before We Fall Asleep” and it’s totally worth the wait.

Johnny says he put his everything into this project and there’s something in there for everyone.

The 14-track album features Don Jazzy on “Ova“, Styl-Plus on “Odo“, Ayra Starr on “In The Light“, Chylde on “Clocks“, Lagos Community Choir, Kwittee and Cillsoul on “Sister“.

Listen to “Before We Fall Asleep” below:

Before the official album release, the singer premiered a film trailer to tease anticipating fans. Expressing his feelings, Johny Drille had this to say about “Before We Fall Asleep”:

I’ve questioned everything, the reasons why I make music, the joy and happiness that it brings.

For the first time in my journey as a musician and for the longest period I struggled to find excitement and fulfilment in the music I was creating: the series of writer’s blocks, inner emotional sufferings, industry pressures, and an annoying feeling of unworthiness were taking a toll on me.

I tried to hide these emotions from social media but if you looked close enough you could tell. There was something wrong, something was missing. My devoted fanbase I’d built over the past 8 years had loved and stayed committed to me despite not giving them the album like they more than deserved. Maybe I just wasn’t ready.

Love to my team, my family, my friends, my loved one who all stayed believing and encouraging me to push through and at perhaps the darkest moment of my life I found a spark, of hope, that spark became a fire, and that fire is burning bright in me, and now I feel alive again. I was down but God raised me, I’ve learned and I’ve grown, I’ve reached depths I never thought I could.

This album is SPECIAL, it is a piece of my heart in words and letters written with my tears and laughter, my anxiety and insecurities, and more importantly, my LOVE. This album is for a SPECIAL person, YOU 🧡

I’ve never been this excited about anything in life and I hope you share in this excitement. My debut album #BeforeWeFallAsleep is out this Friday and I’m counting on you. Love, JD.

My story, as expressed in this film by my best friend @timmyDAVIES.

Watch the video below:

Johnny Drille also held his exclusive pyjamas themed album listening earlier this week with Mavin Records head honcho Don Jazzy, Olive Emodi and many others in attendance. If you missed it, swipe below for the scoop:

 

