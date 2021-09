Adekunle Gold is back with a new tune, this time, he collaborates with DMW frontier, Davido on the new single titled “High“. Produced by Pheelz, mix and mastered by Vtek.

“High” serves as Adekunle’s third official single for the year, and a follow-up to “Sinner“.

Listen to the track below:

Listen to “High” on other Digital Streaming Platforms.