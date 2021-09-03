We ❤ Tiwa Savage’s Glam Look for Her Dad’s Burial Service

Tiwa Savage lost her father two months ago, and she was accompanied by friends and family as she celebrated her father’s life and accomplishments during his burial ceremony.

Tiwa Savage looked stunning at the occasion, and we love her fabulous choice of attire.

Check out her stunning look below.

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

A post shared by TUBO (@tubo__)

Credits:

Style @iamdanielobasi

Makeup @thejhulia

Dress @tubo__