We ❤ Tiwa Savage’s Glam Look for Her Dad’s Burial Service

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage lost her father two months ago, and she was accompanied by friends and family as she celebrated her father’s life and accomplishments during his burial ceremony.

Tiwa Savage looked stunning at the occasion, and we love her fabulous choice of attire.

Check out her stunning look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUBO (@tubo__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUBO (@tubo__)

Credits:
Style @iamdanielobasi
Makeup @thejhulia
Dress @tubo__

