“You Are Resting Now” – Tiwa Savage Loses Dad

Singer, songwriter Tiwa Savage has announced the sad passing of her father in the early hours of Monday, 19th of July 2020.

The Afrobeats superstar revealed the news on her official Instagram page with a photo of herself and her dad, and wrote in the caption:

Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now. This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak.

Rest In Perfect Peace my King

I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K 💔❤️🙏🏾🕊

Sending BN love and light to the Savage family.