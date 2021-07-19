Connect with us

"You Are Resting Now" - Tiwa Savage Loses Dad

New Music: Ajebo Hustlers - Yafun Yafun

Arya Starr Announces Debut Album "19 & Dangerous"

#BNWeekInReview: Get all the Scoop on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Yemi Alade is the new brand ambassador for LUSH HAIR

New Music: Alpha P - Oh No

Kida Kudz's Performance of "Problem" on "Glitch Sessions" is a Must-Watch

New Music: Specdo - Ginger

New Music: Jive Angels - Bless the Lord

New Video: King Perryy - Yawa

“You Are Resting Now” – Tiwa Savage Loses Dad

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Singer, songwriter Tiwa Savage has announced the sad passing of her father in the early hours of Monday, 19th of July 2020.

The Afrobeats superstar revealed the news on her official Instagram page with a photo of herself and her dad, and wrote in the caption:

Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now. This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak.
Rest In Perfect Peace my King
I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K 💔❤️🙏🏾🕊

Sending BN love and light to the Savage family.

