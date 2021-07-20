SBC – The company behind Pepsi, Aquafina & 2Sure in Nigeria refreshes its corporate identity

SBC, renowned for its strong brands with great appeal amongst young and old – including Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, H2oH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Supa Komando and Aquafina premium drinking water, as well as trusted personal and homecare brand, 2Sure – has refreshed its corporate identity to reflect a renewed strategic vision to become the biggest consumer goods company in Africa.

The contemporary new look and identity, which came into effect on July 1, 2021, mark a renewed commitment to fostering innovation for the endless possibilities of an inspiring future.

The company, which also launched its new office building in June, at its corporate headquarters in Ijora, Lagos, seeks to become a hub of quality products and solutions. Each room in the building was carefully designed to celebrate and uniquely demonstrate the essence of Nigeria – innovation, resilience and a love for life.

For over 60 years, the company has served the Nigerian people, through over nine manufacturing plants and strong distribution networks across Nigeria, exporting to many countries on the African continent.

Now, with the launch of a thriving and trusted personal and homecare brand – 2Sure – and energy drink, Supa Komando, which have lived up to the company’s strong heritage of affordable quality for the Nigerian people, SBC is reinstating its commitment to powering innovation for a sustainable future designed with people and inspired by the unrelenting Naija spirit.

